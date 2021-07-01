2 hours ago

Players of relegation threatened Ghana Premier League side King Faisal have downed their tools and did not train on Thursday morning.

This is to register their displeasure towards the management of the club for unpaid salaries and bonuses owed them for several months.

Reports in the local media claims that the players failed to show up at their usual training ground which is the Paa Joe Park at KNUST in Kumasi.

They are demand that salary arrears and bonuses for two months be paid them before they decide to return to the pitch.

King Faisal are not out of the relegation woods yet despite their 2-0 win over Legon Cities which saw them leave the relegation zone and will face wounded Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Sunday at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in their match day 32 clash.

The Insha Allah boys badly need the points if they are to avoid relegation from the Ghana Premier League.