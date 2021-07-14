18 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal have reportedly rejected a juicy deal from North Macedonian side FC Shkupi 1927 to sign their star striker Kwame Peprah.

The club is are willing to take the player on an initial loan deal for €15,000 and will secure his service on a permanent basis for €85,000 if he impresses in the coming 2021/22 season.

Kwame Peprah has been a shinning light in an otherwise arduous season for the relegation threatened side scoring 12 goals and becoming the second highest scorer in the Ghana Premier League only after Diawise Taylor.

He was chased by the likes of Asante Kotoko, Dreams FC, Hearts of Oak and Medeama SC prior to the start of the second round of the season but he stayed put.

The striker has not only scored goals for King Faisal but also lead in the assist chart with ten assist this season and seven man of the match awards.

His club King Faisal are not out of the woods yet despite their 2-0 victory over Ebusua Dwarfs last season and will on the final day of the season battle it out with another relegation threatened team Liberty Professionals at Sogakope.