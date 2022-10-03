45 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal has parted ways with their Serbian coach Branko Bozovic after a string of poor results.

The Serbian coach helped the club survive relegation last season despite a good start but has presided over a rot that has resulted in three losses.

A statement from the club revealed that they have parted ways with the coach and his assistant Ivica Cvetanovski.

"We have parted ways with our coaches, Branko Bozovic and Ivica Cvetanovski We thank them for their services and wish them well in their future endeavors." King Faisal posted on its Twitter handle

In three matches this season, King Faisal has lost all three conceding six goals and scoring three lying rock bottom of the table.

He lost to Berekum Chelsea, Aduana, and Great Olympics and joins Samuel Boadu as the coaching casualties after three matches in the Ghana Premier League.

FULL STATEMENT BELOW: