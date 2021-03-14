1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold defender Eric Donkor has joined struggling Ghana Premier League side King Faisal.

The defender joins King Faisal on a short term deal till the end of the season in the on going transfer window.

Eric Donkor has been without a club since departing AshantiGold in September last year after the expiration of his two year deal.

The player has been locked in talks about helping the relegation threatened side secure the Premier League status.

King Faisal have been aggressively bolstering their ranks in other to fight the relegation battle on their hands when the second round of the Ghana Premier League season begins in April.

They have already signed Atta Kusi, Paul Aidoo, Sarfo Gyamfi and Seidu Salifu in a bid to stay in the league.

King Faisal currently lie 16th on the Ghana Premeir League log with 17 points.