1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal have announced the signing of former Ghana youth star Salifu Seidu.

The struggling Ghana Premier League side are keen to avoid the drop ahead of the second round of the league.

King Faisal have signed a lot of players and even appointed a new coach all in a bid to starve odd relegation with the midfielder the latest addition.

The club has on Friday with a tweet via their official twitter handle announced the signing of the former Ghana youth midfielder.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of former Ghana U-20 midfielder Seidu Salifu

“Seidu has previously featured for Wa All Stars and Tunisian giants Club Africain

“We believe his vast experience will add value to our team,” the Kumasi-based club has announced.

King Faisal have also confirmed the acquisitions of former Hearts of Oak midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim and ex-Asante Kotoko defender Eric Donkor.