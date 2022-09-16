2 hours ago

Former King Faisal striker Zubairu Ibrahim has signed a three-year contract with Serbian Premier League side FK Jedinstvo.

"We can confirm that Zubairu Ibrahim has completed a move to FK Jedinstvo on an undisclosed fee."

"We've watched you grow and will continue to view from afar as you take on your new venture."

"Thanks for your services to the Green and White over the years," King Faisal tweeted.

The striker has been very prolific for the Kumasi-based side scoring 14 goals in the Ghana Premier League the past two seasons.