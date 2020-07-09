37 minutes ago

Communication Director for Kumasi based King Faisal Awal Mohammed has revealed that the club is in talks with two kits sponsorship companies.

A deal with the prospective kit manufacturing company will be reached by September to October ending.

"KingFaisal FC is in talks with two kits manufacturing companies from Italy and Serbia. Currently, they've sent their proposal and management of the club are studying the details of the two proposals" Awal told Kumasi based OTEC FM.

According to the club’s spokesperson the bank roller of the team Alhaji Karim Gruzah has also promised to secure the club a new bus by September/October this year.

"We hope to settle on one of the companies by the end of October. Alhaji has promised to secure the club a bus by September, October.

KingFaisal will not suffer as we did last season" He added.

The Kumasi based club suffered enormously during the truncated 2019/2020 league season lying bottom till the league was annulled and failing to win a single game.