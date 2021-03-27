1 hour ago

‌For many the King Faisal coaching job is a poisoned chalice for coaches but newly appointed Turkish trainer Kasim Gokyildiz doesn't see it that way.

The struggling Ghana Premier League side this week appointed the former Ashgold trainer to save them from relegation in a job many have touted as mission impossible.

Speaking in an interview with OTEC FM, Kasim believes he has seen a lot of good stuff in training on the first day and thinks he can improve the team.

The Turkish trainer has no doubts that he has very quality materials at King Faisal and all he needs to do is to improve them.

“The playing materials are good but the only thing is that they need a little improvement and that’s why I’m here. I have to work well and change the position of the team to prove to everyone how best the team is.” Gokyildiz told OTEC Fm.

“I do not go anywhere only to be a coach but to improve the team. I know what to do and where to start because I was impressed on my first day at training. It only a matter of time, King Faisal will raise on the league log.”

Gokyildiz says he has the midas touch to save the sinking King Faisal ship from relegation.