27 minutes ago

The Ghana Premier League Match day 11 encounter between King Faisal FC and Legon Cities will be played at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

The Premier League clash will also be played on Thursday February 20 instead of Wednesday as earlier announced.

This decision was taken following the closure of the King Faisal’s home venue, the Baba Yara Stadium.

King Faisal are to liaise with the stadium owners to put all the necessary arrangements in place for the successful organisation of the match.