5 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of King of All Music Mr. Kennedy Antoh has noted that his outfit will partner with the Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly to celebrate this year's DC Carnival Exhibition.

According to him, the DC Carnival Exhibition is celebrated annually by the Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly but this year's event will witness massive patronage.

"The DC which stands for Dansoman Carnival Exhibition has been in existence for a very long time but with me and my team collaborating with the Assembly led by Hon. George Cyril Bray will be historic".

The King of All Music Capo noted that the 3 days event will witness the performance of musicians like Joint 77, Nero X, Gambo, Natty Lee, Nii Funny, Tulenkey, and Addi Self among others.

He added that next year's event will be bigger as they are playing to cross the border to acquire the services of Davido, Wizkid, and Mr. Flavour from Nigeria.

Mr. Kennedy Antoh is the Founder and CEO of King Of All Perfumes, a household perfume company in Ghana.