The Chief Executive Officer of King of All Perfumes Limited Mr Kennedy Antoh has hinted that as part of his company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) will organise the re-registration of SIM cards to the residents of Awudome, Bububiashie and North Kaneshie to celebrate the Mothers Day.

Mr Antoh noted that about 5, 000 residents within three suburbs are expected to be part of this laudable initiative and added that the exercise is followed by several complaints from residents about the difficulties they had to go through to re-register their SIM cards.

"I took this decision as part of my company's Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) to assist the residents in these 3 communities where we have one of our branches located. This exercise is also celebrate our mothers on the Mothers Day and we are expecting not less than 5,000 people to take part in this exercise".

According to him, the exercise will take place in front of the King of All Perfumes branch at North Kaneshie near the Awudome roundabout.

"Let me use this platform on behalf of King of all perfumes Gh to wish all mothers happy Mama’s day in advance. on the 7th of May 2022 King of All Perfumes, north kanashie branch will help those who couldn’t register their SIM cards and the mission of this is to support our mothers and the community".

