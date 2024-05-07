13 hours ago

Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer, Joseph Kwame Addison, popularly known as KillBeatz, has endorsed King Promise for the Artiste of the Year award at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews upon the arrival of King Promise after the musician's successful tour in Asia, he expressed his pride in the "Commando" hitmaker and said that the tour put Ghana on the map.

"This is what we've been waiting for! To take Ghanaian music and African music to another level. And I'm so proud of King Promise," he said.

He added that King Promise deserved to win the Artiste of the Year award, stating, "There is nobody else. He has to win it! If somebody else wins that award, I don't know what they're trying to say."

King Promise represented Ghana with sold-out shows in Jakarta, Bali, and Singapore, including being the first African artistes to sell out the Tipsy Unicorn Beach Club in Singapore.

King Promise is planning more shows in Asia, a tour in Canada, and is set to release a new album.

In the past year, King Promise catapulted to greater heights with the release of his chart-topping hit, 'Terminator.' The song not only captivated audiences in Ghana and beyond but also significantly bolstered his global appeal. Its infectious melody and compelling lyrics resonated with listeners, leading to a surge in King Promise's fanbase.