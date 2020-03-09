2 hours ago

Kingdom Exim Group of Companies has been adjudged the metropolitan's best Corporate Social Responsibility organization for the year 2019 by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA).

The Tema-based agro exporting entity grabbed the mark in the coverted TMA Mayor's Excellence Award.

The price was bestowed on the company for the far reaching effort to invest part of its profit in education, health, environment and sports.

A certificate of appreciation to the effect was presented to the Kingdom Exim Group of Companies at this year's 63rd Regional Independence Anniversary Celebration held at the Tema Sports Stadium.

The Mayor of Tema, Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La presenting the award highly commended the group for its contribution towards the development of Tema and beyond.

According to the Metropolitan Chief Executive, the assembly in collaboration with Kingdom Exim Group of Companies has launched an initiative to green all the public schools in Tema.

He went on that the Greening Tema Campaign will involve the initial distribution of 1,000 seedlings to the public educational institutions.

The company also presented an amount of GHC 6,000.00 (Six thousand Ghana Cedis) to a number of students in the port city who excelled in academics and athletics.

Among the winners were Miss Sobbin Flaviola Naana Nyenyina, Greater Accra Region's best Basic Education Certificate Examination, (BECE) Candidate, Master Francis Fantevi and Miss Diamond Kusime, first and second positions in the national fastest human under 15 for boys and girls divisions respectively.

Receiving the award, the Chief Executive Officer {CEO) of the Kingdom Exim Group, Mr James Gnanaraj thanked TMA for recognizing their efforts.

According to him, they are pleased with the business climate in the country and prayed that it would continue to contribute its quota towards addressing some of the needs of Tema.

The company's Managing Director, Mr Immanuel Rajamani said that they were motivated by the award from the assembly which would spur.

On the greening project, Mr Rajamani stated that mouthwatering packages are going to be attached to the seedlings for the schools to strive to claim the ultimate.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of TMA, Mr Frank Asante interacting with the media expressed gratitude for the initiative.

He went on that the assembly takes strong view of the environment hence considers it as one of its sectors under the 'Tema Restoration Agenda' and added that the TMA's Horticulture Department has commenced working on a blueprint to ensure proper monitoring for the initiative to achieve the set objective.