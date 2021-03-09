2 hours ago

Kintampo Senior High School in the Bono East Region of Ghana has emerged the overall winner of this year’s pre-independence “What Do You Know” contest in Accra.

The contest, which was held at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), saw four schools, namely, Bolgatanga Senior High School from the Upper East Region, Kintampo Senior High School from the Bono East Region, Mawuli Senior High School from the Volta Region, and the T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School from the Ashanti Region.

The winner of the contest, Kintampo SHS gained their position with 23 points, followed by Mawuli SHS, which garnered 20 points, with Bolgatanga SHS and T.I Ahmadiyya SHS following with 17 and 12 points respectively.

The competition, which formed part of activities to mark Ghana’s Ghana’s 64th Independence Day Anniversary, saw two students contesting for each of their respective schools.

The competition had three rounds and contestants answered questions mainly on the socio-political pre-independence history of Ghana.

The winner of the competition, Kintampo SHS, won the prestigious national trophy, a gold medal, a certificate of recognition, a laptop for each of the contestants, a cash prize of 3000 Ghana cedis and hampers filled with cowbell products.

The first runner-up, Mawuli SHS received a silver medal, tablets for each of the contestants, a cash prize of GHS2400, and hampers filled with Cowbell products for each of the contestants.

The 2nd runner-up, Bolgatanga SHS, took home a cash prize of GHS2100 and hampers filled with cowbell products for each of the contestants.

The 3rd runner-up, T.I Ahmadiyya SHS also received a cash prize of GHS1,800 and hampers filled with cowbell products for each of the contestants.

The programme was graced by very distinguished personalities such as Justice Kwaku Gyan, a retired Court of Appeal Judge who doubled as a Board Member and an Old Student of T.I Ahmadiyya SHS. Also in attendance were Ms. Monica Ankrah, Greater Accra Regional Director of Education, Ms. Fati Assam, Director, Schools, and Instructors of the Ghana Education Service, Mr. Emmanuel Dormenyo, a former Director, P.E/Sports Division of the Ghana Education Service, Mr. Michael Ntow Ayee Director, P.E/Sports Division of the Ghana Education Service as well as Headmasters of all the four contesting schools.

The Independence Day Quiz competitions held among students of the Senior High School category began some few years ago and has had a substantial impact on Ghanaian youths across the country.

Source: citifmonline