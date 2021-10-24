14 hours ago

The Bissa Chief of Tema Ibrahim Mahmoud Bancey has died aged 73, family has reported "with a heavy heart".

The family made an announcement on social media, saying he "suffered from a short illness".

It comes after 25 years of leading the Bissa people in the industrial city.

The septuagenarian gave up the ghost on Saturday evening at the Tema General hospital, the statement from the Bancey family adds.

According to the family he will be buried hopefully on Sunday morning as it awaits the authorities of the hospital to release the remains for internment.

"Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un*

(Verily we belong to Allah and verily to Him do we return)

It is with a heavy heart that the Bancey family announce the sudden demise of a husband, a brother, a father, a grandfather and the Bissa tribal Chief of Tema, Chief Ibrahim Mahmoud Bancey," the family statement read

"This unfortunate event occurred at the Tema General hospital today, Saturday 23rd October 2021 around 17:30 GMT after he suffered from a short illness. His body is at the Tema General Hospital awaiting release to the family.

"He would be buried immediately the body is released according to Islamic customs. (May Allah have Mercy on him). As for time of burial we will update everyone on the various social media platforms."

Kir Mahmoud Bancey ascended the seat of leadership in July 1996.

He was survived by two wives and eight children.