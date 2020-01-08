1 hour ago

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariasen has threatened to drag his former employers to FIFA If his former employers do not pay him some monies owed during his stint with the club.

The former Ashgold gaffer is demanding a total of $12,150 with the break down as follows 3 months salary arrears of $9000, Pro rata salary for the month of November $1,200, remainder of his bonus for the Kano Pillars game $1000, remainder of his bonus for Etoile du Sahel game $500.

Other bills include five month phone call bills of $450, electricity, water, car battery and DSTV bill of GHS 660 all total $12,150.

The Norwegian was in charge of the Kumasi based club for just four months after penning a three year deal

Zachariasen's job was always on the line after he supervised two eliminations from Caf inter club competitions first from the Champions league at the hands of African giants Etoile du Sahel.

The straw that broke the camel's back was the limp elimination to little known Ivorian side San Pedro Fc in the knock stage of the confederations cup.

He has instructed his agents to retrieve these amount of money owed him by the Kumasi based club or he heads to FIFA for his money.