Former Asante Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariasen dragged his former side to the player status committee for wrongful dismissal and the case was heard on Thursday.

The Danish coach who was not present at the sitting was represented by his lawyer Prosper Ntow and agent Charles Kouadio while the porcupine warriors were represented by Greater Accra Regional Circles Chairman and member of management Nana Kwame Dankwa and two lawyers.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Fox Fm, counsel for Kjetil Zachariasen Prosper Ntow disclosed that the case has been adjourned at the request of the Asante Kotoko legal team who wanted more time to file some processes.

"Today we went to the Player Status Committee and the case (Zachariassen vs Asante Kotoko SC over alleged unfair dismissal) has been adjourned to 13th February, 2020 when there will be a full hearing. The Player Status officials were present but Kotoko officials asked for time to file for some processes, so the Committee gave them that chance to file for their processes.

"I went along with Charles Kouadio, agent of Zakariassen and Kotoko were represented by Nana Kwame Dankwah and two lawyers".

The reliefs the coach is seeking among other things include a severance package from his formal club for wrongful termination and the settlement of some outstanding monies including bonuses and bills.

The matter has been adjourned to the 13th of February 2020 for hearing.