3 hours ago

The Ministry of Interior has published a list of all Ghanaian holidays for the year 2020.

The list comprises 13 statutory public holidays and two commemorative days.

See the entire list below;

STATUTORY PUBLIC HOLIDAYS

New Year's Day - 1 January – Wednesday

Constitution Day - 7th January - Tuesday

Independence Day - 6 March - Friday

Good Friday - 10 April - Friday

Easter Monday - 13 April - Monday

May Day (Workers' Day) - 1st May - Friday

Eid-Ul-Fitr*

Eid-Ul-Adha*

Founders' Day - 4 August - Tuesday

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day - 21 September- Monday

Farmer's Day - 4 December - Friday

Christmas Day - 25 December - Friday

Boxing Day - 26 December - Saturday

NB: * There are no fixed dates for the Eid-Ul-Fitr and Eid-Ul-Adha because they are movable feasts. The dates for their observation are provided by the Office of the Chief Imam in the course of the year.

Commemorative Days

25 May - Monday - African Union Day

Republic Day - 1 July - Wednesday