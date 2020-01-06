The Ministry of Interior has published a list of all Ghanaian holidays for the year 2020.
The list comprises 13 statutory public holidays and two commemorative days.
See the entire list below;
STATUTORY PUBLIC HOLIDAYS
New Year's Day - 1 January – Wednesday
Constitution Day - 7th January - Tuesday
Independence Day - 6 March - Friday
Good Friday - 10 April - Friday
Easter Monday - 13 April - Monday
May Day (Workers' Day) - 1st May - Friday
Eid-Ul-Fitr*
Eid-Ul-Adha*
Founders' Day - 4 August - Tuesday
Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day - 21 September- Monday
Farmer's Day - 4 December - Friday
Christmas Day - 25 December - Friday
Boxing Day - 26 December - Saturday
NB: * There are no fixed dates for the Eid-Ul-Fitr and Eid-Ul-Adha because they are movable feasts. The dates for their observation are provided by the Office of the Chief Imam in the course of the year.
Commemorative Days
25 May - Monday - African Union Day
Republic Day - 1 July - Wednesday
