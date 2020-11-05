1 hour ago

Sex positions have got to be one of the most creative, exciting and euphoric things to be ever created. Several positions in the book, whether it’s unconventional or the same old ones, get couples excited for some action. After all, who doesn’t want to sweat in the bedroom?

Sex is all about connection. People say the greater the connection, the more exotic sex is. That’s definitely true as sex, being exciting in itself, needs variations from time to time. It’s to keep the fire alive. Role-playing, sex toys, venturing into multiples partners and more, have become so popular that nowadays, people have started to accept and explore more of their sexuality. But nothing excites a couple more than different sex positions. This is an all-time favourite.

Additionally, it’s true when people say that one’s preference for a certain sex position speaks a lot about their personality. Researchers have suggested that people often go for wild sex moves to come out of one’s introverted shell and mingle freely among other peers. Hence, we bring to you a few sex positions and their corresponding personalities.

1. Missionary

People who prefer this position want intimacy from their partner. These women love to look into their partner’s eyes while men love this dominating position along with kissing their partner. However, if couples always prefer this position, then they are more likely to be afraid of experimenting with new things. They cower away from challenging situations as well.

2. Doggy-style

If you both prefer this style then, it’s more about tending to your sexual needs than any emotional connection. This position brings out the animalistic instinct in you as this is one of the most pleasurable sex positions. Both men and women have a high chance of getting an orgasm. This also means that you’re not afraid to accept your wild side and that you’re up for any spontaneous things.

3. Cowgirl

Women love this position the most. They are on top and feel dominant while having sex. This sex position also allows them to be sexually stimulated the most, by directing moves and thrusts according to her own pleasure. Men love to lie back and look at their partner in action while also enjoying their view. This also means that the individuals are independent of their preferences and don’t believe in pressuring the other for their wants.

4. Spooning

This is not cuddling if you’re thinking that. In this sex position, the woman becomes the smaller spoon while the man positions himself behind her. This move is very intimate and caring. Couples prefer to do this when they are more interested in each other’s emotional needs than sexual ones. In this case, the couples are usually soft-hearted and affectionate.

5. Reverse cowgirl

This position is favoured by those who prefer to keep a no-strings-attached relationship or occasionally want to focus on just pleasuring themselves. The woman on top turns her knack towards her partner and tries to focus on her stimulation points. The man, on the other hand, favours this position more often as well. This sex move also suggests that the couple prefer to keep their viewpoints straight and not indulge in frivolous things.

Source: indiatimes.com