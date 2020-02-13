36 minutes ago

NDC’s National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi cannot seem to fathom why Ghanaians are interested in finding out who John Mahama’s running mate is.

Members of the public, including NPP have since questioned the rationale behind the NDC’s delay in choosing a running mate.

But Sammy Gyamfi who established that their flagbearer is yet to conclude his search also asked Ghanaians whether John Mahama’s decision to select a running mate will in any way satisfy their needs.

When asked by Metro TV’s Paul Adom Otchere to name likely contenders for the running mate slot for the 2020 elections, he responded by saying. “Who his running mate is, will not put food on the table of Ghanaians at least,”

He continued by saying, the Former President is yet to conclude consultations with the party’s top hierarchy but once that is done, the public will be informed accordingly.

“The flagbearer is still consulting the elders of the party. When he is ready, he will name his running mate,” Sammy Gyamfi stated on Metro Tv’s Good Evening Ghana show on Tuesday.

Source: Ghanaweb