The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) COVID-19 Monitoring Team has said there is no reported case of the disease on campus.

It, therefore, cautioned the public to be wary of a purported story making rounds on social media about a suspected COVID-19 patient absconding from the University’s Hospital.

A statement signed by Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, the University Relations Officer, copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, said there was no iota of truth in the said story.

According to the said story, one Musah Sule, who showed symptoms of COVID-19, absconded from the Hospital on Tuesday, March 17, after a friend he accompanied to the facility had allegedly tested positive for the disease.

The story continued that Sule, due to fear, absconded from the Hospital and was believed to be hiding on campus.

The statement indicated that a comprehensive check from the Hospital revealed that the story was fake and without any merit and asked the public to disregard it.

Source: peacefmonline.com