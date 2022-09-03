10 hours ago

In a bid to improve the quality of legal education in Ghana, authorities at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have instituted an International Conference on Law, Science and Technology which will be held annually by the school’s law faculty.

As technology continues to take up increasing positions in human existence, academicians have emphasized the need for legal education and practice to somewhat accommodate technology and science.

As a University which is primarily a science, technology and research-based institution, it believes it is no coincidence that it seeks to adopt an initiative that will enhance effective Law teaching and learning environment.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the International Conference on Law Science and Technology, the Dean of Faculty of Law at KNUST, Dr Ernest Owusu-Dapaah, noted that the program is aimed at positioning the faculty of law on a higher scale.

“In this regard, we have instituted the International Conference on Law, Science and Technology as a permanent annual scholarly platform for cross-fertilization of ideas and research findings.”

On his part, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Ellis Owusu-Dabo noted that the University will continue to develop programs that will help drive the digitalization agenda.

“ In an institution of higher education focusing on research education and community service, especially in the area of science and technology, we will continue to research and develop applications, software and programs, to help drive the digitalization agenda.”

Source: citifmonline