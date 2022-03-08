2 hours ago

The Kumasi High Court has once again denied a bail application filed by lawyers of senior lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology ( KNUST), Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, who has been accused of being involved in the disappearance of his wife.

His wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, who is a staff of the Lands Commission in Kumasi, has been missing since September 2021.

After moving the case from the Asokwa District court to the Kumasi High Court, where he was remanded after the first hearing, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey has been remanded again.

During the court hearing today, March 8, 2022, the counsel for the accused person prayed the court to grant him bail as he stated that his client has been on remand for long.

The judge, however, denied the bail application, stressing that not all witness statements have been filed.

Case management is expected to begin on the next adjourned date, 22nd March 2022.

Two other accused persons; Yaw Boateng and Justice Appiah, who the court issued a bench warrant for their arrest during the previous court hearing, are also expected to appear before the court on the next adjourned date.

Source: citifmonline