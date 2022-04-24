4 hours ago

A level 200 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has been found dead on Friday 22nd April, 2022.

The deceased who has been identified as 22 year old Nana Gyamfi was found lying dead in the bush at Sewua near Feyiase in the Ashanti Region.

Police from Feyiase were called to the crime scene and upon inspection conducted on the body revealed a swollen on the neck and blood oozing from the nostrils.

While a stick suspected to have been used to hit the deceased was also found about twenty meters away from the body.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Deceased was reported to have left the house at Esaso-Kwablafo near Esereso with his friend Emmanuel Boateng holding iPhone 11 Pro. But the said phone was not met at the scene after his demise.

It is highly suspected that deceased was lured to the scene and murdered just for the phone since the scene was not met disturbed.

The friend Emmanuel Boateng has been arrested for investigation.

Suspect Emmanuel Boateng upon thorough interrogation confessed to the crime and led police to his room where the deceased iPhone 11 Pro was retrieved.

He told police that he owned deceased some money and deceased demanded same from him to enable him prepare for school.

Suspect claimed he could not raised the money and as such on Friday around 7:30pm he lured the deceased to the crime scene under the pretext that the mother had bought a building plot and so deceased should accompany him to the place and take pictures of the place for him.

The accused claimed when they got there he excused the deceased that he was attending nature's call and asked deceased to sit and wait for him.

Whilst deceased sat and was unsuspectingly making a call, suspect picked a stick which he had hidden in the bush and struck deceased neck with same.

Deceased fell and fainted and suspect subsequently picked deceased phone and left the place but luck eluded suspect as some neighbours saw the deceased and the suspect around the crime scene in the morning of yesterday and suspected him.

The accused will be arraigned before court in the coming days.