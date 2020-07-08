2 hours ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed the Headmistress of KNUST Senior High School (SHS), Felicia Asamoah Dankwaa, to step aside following the death of a student in her school.

In her absence, the Regional Director of Education, Ashanti, will take over the administration of the school, per the orders of the Director-General of GES.

A press statement released by the GES said the decision will pave way for the authorities to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of the student who died on June 7, 2020.

The direction comes on the back of a demonstration embarked upon by the students over what they describe as neglect.

The students claim the deceased, having suffered from ulcer, was left unattended to for three hours over fears of COVID-19.

