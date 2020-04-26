9 hours ago

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has described as unfair the interdiction of the headmistress of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Senior High School (SHS) following the death of a student.

Madam Felicia Asamoah Dankwaa has been asked to step aside for further investigations after the unfortunate incident.

But President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu, said the Ghana Education Service (GES) is to blame for not ensuring there was a medical person at the school when the incident occurred.

“Even trained medical practitioners are running away from COVID-19 patients,” he noted on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Mr Carbonu maintained that the headmistress is just a victim of circumstance due to many restrictions imposed on them by the GES.

“When you are working in an institution with a lot of regulations, it can kill initiatives. I don’t think this headmistress is at fault,” he noted.

The NAGRAT President said until the government gets its acts right, it cannot blame teachers and school heads for its gaffe.

Mr Kabonu said they will fight for the right of their colleague who, in his opinion, is just being used as a “scapegoat”.