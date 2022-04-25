4 hours ago

The University Relations Officer (URO) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Norris Bekoe, has said that most students in the university who own cars leave them behind when going home.

Dr. Bekoe said that the reason they leave the cars behind is that, they can not explain to their parents how they acquired them.

“... we have students on campus who actually have cars, and when they are on vacation, they can’t take the cars home because they won’t be able to tell their parents how they got those cars,” 3news.com, reports.

The URO also indicated that a lot of the students tell lies to their parents, particularly about happenings in the school.

Citing an example he said, “… a student had lied to the parent that he was part of the graduating class and the parent had come for his graduation on campus only to find out that the ward was in the second year after being in the school for four years.

“That parent collapsed in the office of the Dean of Students. We had to call the ambulance to resuscitate that parent."

Dr. Bekoe made these remarks explaining the rationale behind the universities decision to defer the programmes of some 6000 students he had failed to make payment of 70 percent of their school fees.

The university has since rescinded its decision and has extended the deadline for the payment of the fees to May 20, 2022.

Meanwhile, the management of the KNUST has disclosed that it has reinstated over 3,550 of the 6,000 students whose programmes were deferred due to their inability to pay 70 percent of their fees.

It said that the students were reinstated after paying the required amount of fees, adding that the fees of 2,200 students were paid through the Dean of Students Scholarship Scheme while 1350 paid the fees on their own.

Source; Ghanaweb