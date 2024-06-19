2 hours ago

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has expressed strong support for his England teammate Jude Bellingham's candidacy for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Bellingham has enjoyed a stellar debut season with Real Madrid, being named LaLiga Player of the Season and playing a pivotal role in Madrid's championship win.

His contributions were equally crucial in securing the Champions League for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, enhancing his standing as one of the world’s premier players.

With the new season on the horizon, Bellingham is widely regarded as a leading contender for the prestigious Ballon d'Or, and Mainoo is among his most enthusiastic supporters.

"Yeah, definitely [on whether Bellingham could win the Ballon d'Or]. I mean everyone knows how great of a player he is. We see it every day in training here,” Mainoo remarked during an England press conference ahead of their game against Denmark.

"He's such a nice guy as well. He's demanding. He has high standards that he sets. To play with him is great. It's rightly so he's a contender for the Ballon d'Or.”

Mainoo, who made his competitive England debut by substituting for Bellingham in the 86th minute against Serbia, lauded Bellingham's influence both on and off the pitch.

Bellingham scored the decisive goal in England's victory on Sunday, underscoring his vital role in the squad.

As the tournament progresses, Bellingham's performances will be pivotal in strengthening his bid for the Ballon d'Or.

His contributions will be closely monitored by fans and pundits, potentially bolstering his chances of claiming football’s most coveted individual honor.