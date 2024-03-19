1 hour ago

Ghana's efforts to secure Kobbie Mainoo's allegiance have hit a roadblock as the Manchester United prodigy receives his first call-up to the England national team.

Mainoo, showcasing impressive performances with the Red Devils, has caught the attention of the Ghanaian Football Federation, which aimed to convince him to represent the Black Stars.

However, despite Ghana's pursuit, the 18-year-old has opted to join the Three Lions for their international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium this month.

Having already represented England at various youth levels, Mainoo's decision signals a setback for Ghana's hopes of securing his services.

The talented midfielder, now poised for potential inclusion in England's Euro 2024 squad, could debut against either Brazil or Belgium, presenting an opportunity to stake his claim on the international stage.

While Mainoo's call-up marks a setback for Ghana, FIFA's new rules still leave room for a potential change in nationality, even after featuring in friendlies.

Meanwhile, Ghana will continue their preparations for upcoming fixtures against Nigeria and Uganda during the international break in Marrakech, Morocco.