3 hours ago

England and Manchester United midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo has explained how he scored that exquisite curler against Liverpool in the 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The English-born Ghanaian curled home from the edge of the penalty box to give the Red Devils a 2-1 lead but Liverpool drew level at the death.

“When Aaron Wan-Bissaka gave me the ball I thought the keeper wouldn't think I would shoot so I laid it off and it felt good - luckily it went in.” he told reporters after the match.

Liverpool took the lead midway through the first half, with Luis Diaz tapping in Darwin Nunez's flick-on from a corner to put the visitors ahead.

But United responded strongly after the break, with Bruno Fernandes leveling the score in spectacular fashion.

The Portuguese midfielder spotted Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher off his goal line and netted from inside the centre circle, stunning the Anfield faithful.

However, Liverpool fought back valiantly, with Mohamed Salah calmly slotting home from the penalty spot in the 84th minute after Aaron Wan-Bissaka's late challenge on Harvey Elliott.