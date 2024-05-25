4 hours ago

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo scored the winner as he helped Manchester United and beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag defied the odds and their critics to pull off a stunning FA Cup final victory over hot favourites Manchester City at Wembley.

Despite growing speculation that Ten Hag would be dismissed by United’s new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Dutchman masterminded an unforgettable triumph.

If Ten Hag is indeed to be let go, he will exit on a high note, having delivered United's finest moment in years with this remarkable win.

United's victory, which prevented Premier League champions City from securing a second consecutive domestic double, was crafted on the back of an exceptional first-half performance. Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo laid the foundation for the triumph.

Garnacho capitalized on a defensive mix-up between City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and defender Josko Gvardiol, slotting into an open net on the half-hour mark.

Nine minutes later, Mainoo finished off a flowing move with a composed strike following a delicate touch from Bruno Fernandes.

City, as expected, ramped up the pressure in the second half. Erling Haaland struck the post, United keeper Andre Onana produced a superb save to deny Kyle Walker, and Julian Alvarez squandered a golden opportunity.

City substitute Jeremy Doku pulled one back with four minutes remaining, but United's defense held firm. The Red Devils celebrated a famous victory, clinching their 13th FA Cup and their first since 2016.

This win not only brought silverware to United but also offered a glimmer of hope and pride to a season that had been filled with underwhelming performances.

Ten Hag's tactical acumen and the players' resilience ensured that the day belonged to Manchester United.