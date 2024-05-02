9 hours ago

The founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, has commented on the sad passing of popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, also known as KODA.

KODA passed away on April 21, 2024, after battling a condition called G6PD deficiency.

Amidst the shock, a previously recorded video resurfaced showing Rev. Richard Boateng of E-Glory Ministries Chapel predicting KODA's death.

Despite prayers for intervention, the prophecy was fulfilled, leaving fans and the city of Takoradi in sorrow.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM on May 2, 2024, Ajagurajah claimed that KODA's death could have been averted if he or a close family member had contacted the prophet after receiving the prophecy, suggesting that doing so could have prevented the negative outcome.

He emphasised that prayer alone is not enough when it comes to prophecies. According to him, direct action is necessary.

"Why didn't KODA contact that prophet? That was his mistake. When a prophecy comes, the minute that person or a close friend of that person contacts the one who delivered the prophecy, it can be averted. Prayer does not solve such things!" he said.

Ajagurajah added that he does not believe in openly airing out prophecies but would rather call the person personally to relay the prophecy.

"If I see something about you, I would rather call you than say it on social media. If you insult me, I don't care," he said.

Source: Ghanaweb