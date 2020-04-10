39 minutes ago

It seems a long time ago when they was a tussle between two Ghanaian giants for the services of in demand midfielder Kofi Abanga from Aduana Stars.

There was a lot of soap opera about his move to Accra Hearts of Oak after declaring at a press conference he will play for Kotoko but ended up pulling on the phobia jersey.

Abanga after his controversial move did'nt fare too well at the Phobians mostly struggling with injuries and poor form but is club-less nowadays.

But not as If the player did not enjoy his spell with the phobian as he has named three former teammates he relished playing with.

He named Esme Mends, then the man with a thunderbolt of a shot in his legs Francis Jojo Bossman and Obed Ansah as three players he enjoyed playing with.

"I enjoyed playing with Esme Mends, Francis Bossman and Obed Ansah during my Hearts of Oak days," he told Sikka Sports.

The forgotten man has barely played football the last two years after embarking on an ill fated move to China but says he is not thinking of retirement.

"I'm fit and not thinking about retirement now," said the midfielder.

Abanga played briefly for Elmina Sharks before making a short move to China but is currently unattached to any team.