3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem constituency in the Oti Region, Mr. Kofi Adams has rebuked the Chairman of the Audit Service Board, Edward Dua Agyeman, for requesting handover notes from Daniel Yao Domelevo, Ghana’s immediate-past Attorney General forced to proceed on retirement.

He believes the request means the board has lost control over the Service.

Mr. Dua Agyeman had, in a letter, asked Mr. Domelevo to furnish acting Auditor General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu with a comprehensive handing over notes within two weeks.

“We refer to the letter ref. OPS 101/1/21/221 dated 3rd March 2021 from the Office of the President regarding your retirement (copy attached) and request you to prepare a comprehensive handing over of the Audit Service to Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu who has been asked to continue to act as Auditor-General until the President appoints a substantive Auditor-General. We will be grateful if you could complete the exercise within two weeks of receipt of this letter,” the letter read.

But Domelevo, whose exit from office was characterized by controversy described the request as ‘preposterous.’

In a response to the Chairman of the Audit Service Board, Domelevo noted that in June 2020, he handed over his duties to the Deputy Auditor General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu.

“I prepared a handing-over note and handed it over to the Acting Auditor General on 30th June 2020, and he has been in charge for over 8 months.”

“When I resumed work on the 3rd of March 2021, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu did not hand over to me with the excuse that the handing-over note was not ready,” Mr. Domelevo explained.

This the Buem legislator sharing his view on the issue on Citi TV‘s Breakfast Daily Show on Thursday, March 18, 2021, the Buem legislator defended Mr. Domelevo’s response to the board describing it as appropriate.

“The Audit Service Board must immediately be thrown out because they don’t understand what they are about. When he (Domelevo) returned from the leave, he wasn’t given any handing over note by the acting Auditor General, and I believe the gentleman answered them right. Because how do you request handover notes from someone who has been on leave for such a long time? And you knew so well that your acting Auditor General didn’t hand over to him, and you are asking him to come back and handover. Handover what?”

Citinewsroom