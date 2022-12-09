48 minutes ago

Presidential hopeful, Percival Kofi Akpaloo says that he will invest a mammoth $ 1 billion in football development if he ever becomes the President of Ghana.

According to the leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana(LPG), football is a big business that needs a lot of attention to blossom.

He says when given the nod as Ghana's President he will build a formidable team for Ghana that can win the World Cup.

“When given the mantle to lead Ghana as President in 2025, I will invest hugely in football so we can build a solid team that can compete and win the competition (World Cup) for Ghana.

“I see football as a business, when you invest well into it, you reap huge returns with its attendant and employment benefit for the citizenry,” Kofi Akpaloo said in an interview with Akoma FM.

The aspiring Ghana President added, “I will invest an amount of $1b into the GFA, so they can develop and nurture talents. This will be another avenue for employment. We must support colts football and grassroots athletics and this can only be done by investing in sports.

“My government will provide financial support every year to team owners from lower division to the premier league, boxing, and other sporting disciplines.”

He was LPG's presidential candidate for the 2020 Ghanaian general elections for the party which was founded in 2011.