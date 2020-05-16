16 minutes ago

Aide and spokesperson to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Kofi Asare Brako has apologized for comments he made about former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah

In an interview with Nhyira Fm on Friday, he accused the former Black Stars coach for being ungrateful to the GFA and the Sports Ministry for the opportunity given him.

This stems from the fact that Kwasi Appiah has been vociferous about demanding his five month salary arrears and bonuses owed him threatening to report the GFA to FIFA.

Appiah had initially written to the GFA through his lawyers for the salary arrears owed him.

In an interview with Happy FM, the Sports Broadcaster retracted his disparaging comments about coach Kwasi Appiah .

“I will like to retract my comments if it has caused any inconvenience towards anybody. My comments on Kwesi Appiah’s issue has been taken out of context.

“We have paid Kwesi Appiah consistently in his two spells with the Black Stars. He should have been patient with the Sports Ministry to offset his debts.

“He shouldn’t have come out to give that ultimatum to GFA that if they don’t pay by the deadline he would take them to FIFA. This will be a disgrace to the country if the case is sent to FIFA that is why I made those comments.

He added that Kwesi Appiah shouldn’t have threatened the GFA on this matter.

“Kwesi Appiah should have said that or threatened us. He should have look at the things Ghana has done for him.

"If he takes Ghana to FIFA he will be ungrateful," he added.

The former coach whose contract expired in December last year is owed five month salary amounting to $180,000 and some match bonuses.