1 hour ago

The funeral of late Highlife musician, Kofi B will be held on Saturday, April 25, in Accra.

The date was given out by the musician's family at his one-week observation which came off at the De Temple Social Centre at Achimota in Accra on Saturday, February 15.

The family said all the funeral and burial rites will take place in Accra.

The one-week observation attracted a lot of players in the entertainment industry such as musicians Ofori Amponsah, Kofi Nti, Nana Acheampong, Obrafour, Amakye Dede, Lucky Mensah; acting MUSIGA President, Bessa Simons; media personalities Ohemaa Woyeje, Afia Schwarzenegger and President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey among others.

Ofori Amponsah, who also performed at the one-week was in tears all through as he also used the platform to dispel rumours that he had a hand in the death of his friend.

Kofi B, real name Kofi Boakye Yiadom, who is known for songs such as Koforidua Flowers, Mmobrowa, Akua Donkor among others died on Sunday, February 2, before a performance at Abaase Domenase in the Central Region.

He was rushed to the hospital by Kofi Nti, who was also billed to perform, after complaining of chest pains. He died at the hospital later.