Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has showered praises on Kofi Kinaata for what he described as an amazing and unique way of writing "deep" lyrics for his songs.
In a Twitter post, Okyeame Kwame predicted that Kinaata will be a great inspiration to the next generation
According to him, he fell in love with Kinaata's craft after listening to “Adam and Eve, Things fall apart, Behind the Scenes and others,
Check out what he said below
I just listened to #ADAMnEVE and other @KinaataGh songs..and I think I should say this today that this young man is EXCEPTIONAL. If we keep supporting his career, he will inspire the next generation of song writers. His level no be here👊🏿#Talent #itsOK#MadeinGhana #Teamooove pic.twitter.com/WbSDJiVZFV— MADE IN GHANA🇬🇭 (@Okyeamekwame) May 13, 2020
