3 hours ago

Ghanaian rapper, Martin King Arthur popularly known in the music circles as Kofi Kinaata has disclosed his secret to receiving nominations with his songs at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and other award schemes.

In an interview with DJ Advicer on Happy98.9FM’s Ayekoo After-Drive show, he stated that in the VGMAs, people like him are simply visitors, hence whenever they record songs that they want to win an award or nomination with, they have to put in their all and make sure the song is a ‘knockout’ song.

The singer explained that knockout songs are those that are so good that when released, become so popular that there is nothing anyone can do about it, and those, according to him, are the types of songs he does.

He said, “If we record a song and see that this song is not good enough and someone can put out another song to kill ours, we just won’t go ahead with it. If you look at my songs, ‘Susuka’ was so big at the time and nobody could do anything about it. ‘Steer’ and ‘Things fall apart’ were also done the same way. If you don’t do it like that, you won’t get the nomination or award”.

Kofi mentioned that if he records songs that need lots of airplay to be able to become a hit, then they will never hit because people will not even play them in the first place, hence, he records songs that have the potential to become hit songs even if he drops them in the bin.

According to him, the type of songs he does do not depend on timing to become hit songs, but are so good that even if someone hears them in the studio without him releasing them, they will become hits because he makes them to VGMA standard.