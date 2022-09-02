2 hours ago

With a career spanning over 15 years, Kofi Kinaata, is sharing his experience in the music industry with the rest of the world.

The four-time Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Songwriter of the Year winner, has shared photos of himself delivering a speech to a class of American university students on live video.

Describing the encounter in his caption on Facebook, the 32-year-old rapper/singer disclosed that he spoke to the students about his creative process and brand ethics.

“This morning I spoke to first-year college students of the University of Texas at El Paso about my creative process and brand ethics. This was a writing and composition class with my Ghanaian sister, Efe Plange.”

Kofi Kinaata is the only Ghanaian musician who has won the VGMA Songwriter of the Year award four times. In 2021, he won the “Vodafone Green Award”, an award-giving to musicians for using their craft to drive environmental awareness and sustainability on the planet.

Source: citifmonline