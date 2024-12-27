2 hours ago

Rapper Medikal has disclosed that fellow musician, Kofi Kinaata, has unfollowed him on Instagram due to the fact that he was unable to perform at his headline concert, “Made In Taadi.”

According to Medikal, he was preoccupied and forgot about the event. He made this claim at his “Beyond Kontrol” concert yesterday, December 26.

“I forgot to play some show for my bro Kofi Kinaata because then something was happening, and man forgot a bit. As I couldn’t go, I saw that he unfollowed me. But you see, Kofi Kinaata is somebody I love so I watched the thing like he was hurt,” he recounted.

The “La Hustle” hitmaker further assured Kofi Kinaata that he would be present at the next edition of “Made In Taadi.”

“Kofi Kinaata, I apologize, next year Made In Taadi we go do it again, greater. You should follow me back, I won’t unfollow you,” he said.

In an interesting twist, however, Kofi Kinaata explained that he will only unfollow Medikal if he brags about scoring him in a FIFA match.

“The only thing that will make me unfollow Medikal is when he talks somewhere that he will score me in FIFA,” he posted on X.

Kofi Kinaata and Medikal have not yet released a song together.