One theme that stood out at yesterday’s watch night service at the Mount Olivet Methodist Church, Dansoman, was the lukewarm attitude of some Christians.

Addressing the congregation on the parable of the prodigal son, Rev Richmond Abekah, Circuit Minister, admonished members of the church to take advantage of the redeeming grace of God to repent from their wicked ways.

“As we enter into a new year, come to God with a genuine remorseful heart as the prodigal son and God will accept you as one of his own,” he urged.

Referring to Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Things Fall Apart’, a satirical melody, which poses critical questions to the church in particular and exposes the hypocritical attitudes of religious people, Rev Abekah said, “enough of the Friday chapel all night, Saturday ‘na y3w) club no mu,y3 rey3 more things, amen, shocker gugu cup no mu’ lifestyle, do not live your life anyhow in the year 2020”

According to him, the song is a wake-up call to all Christians.

“It either means the church is asleep or it is sleeping, I am writing an article on Kofi Kinaata’s song, it is a wake-up call to all Christians, the guy is telling us to wake-up and we need to sit up as Christians,” he urged.

Kofi Kinaata’s song has caused a stir since it’s release in December.

The song also popped up during the vetting of Justice Gertrude Torkonoo, during the vetting session to determine her suitability for Ghana’s Supreme court. Effia MP Mr Joseph Cudjoe put in a question on the hit song.

After Justice Gertrude Torkonoo had espoused her love for evangelism and her strong belief in her Christian faith and values, the MP wanted to know her views on the song which has gone viral.

The MP referred to the lyrics of the song “Chapel yi w’wo schools paa, Nso members yi w’ntumi w’nko bi” to wit ”churches own schools but members struggle to pay for the tuition of their wards in these schools.’

Ms Torkonoo acknowledged the song but swerved the attempt to get her to share her views.

The song also found its way into academia as students of the Department for the Study of Religion were asked in their first-semester examination to examine Kofi Kinaata’s questioning of the religious life of the contemporary Ghanaian in his song in relation to social change.

