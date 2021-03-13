3 hours ago

Veteran gospel musician, Agnes Opoku Agyemang is not convinced Highlife musician Kofi Kinaata’s award-winning song, 'Things Fall Apart' can be immediately described as a gospel song.



She said it might have been an inspiration Kofi Kinaata got while he was a little boy in Sunday School.

In an interview with Tony Best on Akoma FM’s Kwantenpong Drive on Thursday, March 11, Agnes Opoku Agyemang, however, indicated that it’s not too surprising to see secular musicians do gospel songs as well.

“A lot of secular musicians have confessed in their interviews that their music career started in church so it’s no shocking to see them do gospel songs once [in] a while because there is always some level of knowledge about Christ they were taught whiles in Sunday School.

“Kofi Kinaata, for instance, might have been inspired to do ‘Things Fall Apart’ because of his knowledge about Christ whiles he was perhaps in Sunday School and that does not necessarily make him a Gospel musician or his song until he profess to be Christian,” Agnes said.

Responding to whether or not the lifestyles of current gospel musicians reflect the messages in their songs, the musician opined that even though she is not in the position to judge anyone, if anyone claims to be Christian or Gospel musician, their lives must correlate with the Gospel they preach in their songs.

Source: 3 News