Staunch critic of the young Kurt Okraku regime, Kofi Manu aka Blue Boy is at it again as he has made some startling allegations about the GFA president.

According to Kofi Manu Kurt Okraku in the past forged documents to try and sell sell John Boye to a foreign club.

The former Executive Committee member has in the past claimed that the Kurt led administration is committing too many blunders.

He has on countless ocassions stated that the GFA president should be impeached as he has flouted the GFA statutes.

“Kurt made a fake document to sell John Boye to an Israeli club and if not my intervention to write letters to bring the player back, Kurt would have been in trouble”, Kofi Manu said in an interview with Vision 1.

If these allegations are true it will dent the reputation of the six month old Kurt Okraku administration.

The GFA or its president is yet to comment on these allegations being made by the veteran administrator.