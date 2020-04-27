1 hour ago

Firebrand football administrator, Mr. Kofi Manu, popularly known as Blue Boy has said that impeachment process will commence for Ghana Football Association(GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, after Covid-19 for charges of breaching the statutes of the GFA.

Kofi Manu made this claim in response to the unprecedented achievements of the Kurt Okraku administration by one of his cohort, Ameenu Shardow.

According to Blue Boy, the GFA President has breached certain FA statutes which is liable to impeachment, stating Article 39 and 42.

He accused Mr. Kurt Okraku of having no regards for members of the Association and the statutes since he assumed office.

Speaking in an interview with Happy FM in Accra, Blue Boy said, “The only unprecedented thing the GFA President has done is the highly disrespect for members of the Association through the disregard of the constitution of the FA that brought them into office.

“Between October 25, 2019 that he (Kurt Okraku) was elected, he has approved the allowances he has been taking which has not been approved by Congress.

"It is an offense which is liable to impeachment. In Article 42 paragraph 2, the remuneration of members of the Executive Council shall be proposed by an Adhoc compensation committee and approved by Congress.

“He has bluntly refused to respect the status of the FA and taking monies which has not been approved by Congress which is an impeachable offense”, he added.

The former Techiman City Chief Executive Officer, also mentioned that Kurt Okraku has no business sitting on the committee to interview applicants for the Technical Director job as the statutes does not allow that.

“How can the GFA President be a chairman of a committee to interview people for Technical Director when the status does not allow that”.

He added that in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic Kurt Okraku has shown no regards for the clubs.