Singer KK Fusu has verbally abused his former friend and industry colleague Kofi Nti by calling him a useless musician who deserves no iota of attention from him.

The two Ghanaian musicians who specialize in Highlife music and worked on a number of projects together over two decades ago have apparently become sworn enemies in recent times.

The beef spiraled out of control when media personality Ohemaa Woyeje interviewed Kofi Nti recently, he tried to act as though he and KK Fosu are on good terms.

But KK Fosu interrupted the interview via phone call and when he was asked if he has any goodwill message for his ‘brother’ he responded that he does not waste time on useless musicians.

“I don’t waste my time on useless musicians, I vowed to myself never to speak on this issue so I’m sorry I made a comment on it now.”

KK Fosu further suggested that his former pal is a hypocrite who acts as though he is a saint publicly but engages in shenanigans behind the scene and continually stab him in the back despite helping to ground his feet in the music industry.