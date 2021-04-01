3 hours ago

One person has died after an SUV ran into a motorbike at Koforidua.

The March 31 accident saw 22-year-old Ebenezer Opare crash into one Francis Bawa who was on the motorbike at the SSNIT Traffic Light intersection.

Opare was heading towards Aberewa Nkwanta, Koforidua on the dual carriageway.

He is reported to have run the red light when heading in the Aberewa Nkwanta direction and crossed the opposite lane towards Old Estate.

The motor rider was rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead shortly on arrival by the medical officer.

His body was deposited in the morgue awaiting autopsy.

Both accident vehicles were damaged and have been impounded.

Opare is also currently in Police custody