The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of New Juaben South, Isaac Appaw-Gyasi has disclosed a sum of GH¢15,018,407.17 under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP) for the redevelopment of the Koforidua Zongo market, in the Eastern Regional capital.

According to him, the redevelopment of the market was funded by the World Bank in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, adding that, the redevelopment work has already been awarded to a contractor and will be completed within 6 months.

The Koforidua Zongo market which was an existing market when completed would have an additional stall, walling, construction of a lorry station and other facilities that would make trading activities in the market attractive and boost the municipal economy.

Traders have since been relocated to Krobo junction within the Zongo community as a temporary measure to ensure continuous business activities.

The affected traders would be moved to the market after completion.

The MCE, Mr Appaw-Gyasi addressing a presser, over the weekend explained that the Zongo market has seen trading activities on the low due to the incomplete nature of the market.

He explained that was a result of stray animals such as cattle, goats and sheep entering the market to eat foodstuffs which discouraged most traders from trading in the market and instead preferred to squatter in the central business district of Koforidua for their livelihoods.

He emphasized that he was appointed to elevate the status of Koforidua and he would do all things possible to ensure that the city becomes one of the best in terms of development and economic growth.

The MCE stated that the Assembly have always met the eligibility criteria to access funds under the GSCSP Urban Development Grant (UDG) for investment in urban infrastructure and service delivery.

“The Assembly applied the funds for UDG 1 in addressing the perennial flooding which destroyed lives and properties by improving the Nsukwao drainage system. UDG 2 was to improve the deplorable state of Jackson Park which is the heartbeat of social activities in the municipality.”

“UDG 3 is the second phase of the Jackson Park which is currently ongoing. UD4 has been earmarked for the redevelopment of the Zabramma, Bodey and Yam markets with relocation arrangements currently ongoing. And UDG 5, has also been earmarked for the redevelopment of the Zongo market,” Mr Appaw-Gyasi added.