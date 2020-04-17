2 hours ago

Ghanaian dancehall act, Stonebwoy has featured veteran Ghanaian musician Kojo Antwi on his upcoming album titled Anloga Junction.

Kojo Antwi in April last year featured Stonebwoy on his single, ‘Akyekyede3 Nante3’ and the latest move by the latter is being viewed by some as a reciprocal gesture.

Stonebwoy’s album which will be his fourth is expected to be launched on Friday, April 24, 2020.

The artiste revealed in a tweet all the artistes who are featured on the upcoming album, describing them as “super-talented”.

They are Kojo Antwi, Keri Hilson, Zlatan, Diamond Platinum, Jahmiel, Chivv, Alicia Harley and Nasty C.

“The list that everyone has been waiting on…shout out to all these super talented artists for blessings #ANLOGAJUCTION out next Friday!” the tweet said.