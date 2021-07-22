2 hours ago

Africa’s music legend Kojo Antwi has promised to do everything within his power to project Ghana as the shining star of the continent.

The Maestro said; “through our different gifts and their conscious use for the greater good, we come together as one to build our nation, and heal the world.”

The Music Man gave the promise while expressing gratitude to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for awarding him during the 2021 Millennium Excellence Awards.

Kojo Antwi was honored for his immense and unprecedented contribution to the music and entertainment industry of Ghana, Africa, and the globe.

The Asantehene and the Board of Governors of the Millennium Excellence Foundation conferred on Kojo the coveted Millennium Excellence Award for Music and Entertainment.

Kojo Antwi took to his Facebook page on Wednesday, July 21, to express gratitude and wrote: “This son of our motherland who would give anything for the world to see Ghana as a shining star”.

Read the full Facebook post:

“A man’s gift makes room for him, and brings him before great men.” – Proverbs 18:16

These words were planted in my heart via the lips of two kind & visionary men many years ago.

My heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King of the Asante for the honour bestowed on me in the presence of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, and a galaxy of eminent statesmen and women.

Your Majesty, thank you for presenting me with the Millennium Excellence Award – Gold Coast Honour “in high recognition of lifelong commitment to national cohesion and stability.”

Working with my gifts and limited tools to craft and sing songs from boyhood to manhood, through sunshine and rain to bring joy where there is pain, I prayed that the work of the devoted musician may be loved, respected and honoured someday. I prayed that the ones who water may be watered, and those who uplift may be lifted. Through our different gifts and their conscious use for the greater good, we come together as one to build our nation, and heal the world.

A humble musician I am. A statesman you have made me. I have nothing but songs of upliftment, love and gratitude. This son of our motherland who would give anything for the world to see Ghana as a shining star says Otumfuo, medaase.

To the two good men who repeated the words in Proverbs 18:16 to me; leader of Boom Talents Mr Joshua Kwame and Fashion Designer & Culture Enthusiast Ricci Ossei, thank you.

I am humbled.

Long Live the King!

May he reign in peace and prosperity.

Long Live Ghana!

May she be great and strong.

Long Live Music!

May it bring the world together as one”.